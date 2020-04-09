Reaching out to left, Biden calls to lower Medicare age, forgive some student loan debt
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () One day after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden showcased new proposals to lower Medicare eligibility to age 60 and forgive student loan debt for low-income and middle class families.
I DON'T WANT TO DO DIE POOR author Michael Arceneaux answers your financial questions like should you take out loans to pay rent? Is college worth the financial headache? And most importantly, buy Beyonce tickets or pay your student loan bill? Buy a copy here: http://bit.ly/DontDiePoor