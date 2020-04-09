Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Reaching out to left, Biden calls to lower Medicare age, forgive some student loan debt

Reaching out to left, Biden calls to lower Medicare age, forgive some student loan debt

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
One day after Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden showcased new proposals to lower Medicare eligibility to age 60 and forgive student loan debt for low-income and middle class families.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published
News video: Michael Arceneaux Answers Your Financial Questions

Michael Arceneaux Answers Your Financial Questions 02:08

 I DON'T WANT TO DO DIE POOR author Michael Arceneaux answers your financial questions like should you take out loans to pay rent? Is college worth the financial headache? And most importantly, buy Beyonce tickets or pay your student loan bill? Buy a copy here: http://bit.ly/DontDiePoor

Recent related videos from verified sources

Learn how you can delay student loan payments for the next six months [Video]

Learn how you can delay student loan payments for the next six months

The signing of President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar stimulus bill is clearing the way for student loan payments to be put on hold through September.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:08Published
If Student Loan Forgiveness Doesn’t Happen, Here Are Some Ways to Pay Down Your College Debt [Video]

If Student Loan Forgiveness Doesn’t Happen, Here Are Some Ways to Pay Down Your College Debt

If you’re facing student loan debt, here are some ways to pay it down quicker if student loan forgiveness doesn’t materialize. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In Outreach to Left, Biden Unveils Plans on Medicare and Student Debt

Looking to appeal to Bernie Sanders’s supporters, Joe Biden announced proposals to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt...
NYTimes.com

Biden courts Sanders voters with student loan, healthcare policies

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed expanding access to Medicare and forgiving some student debt in new overtures to supporters of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.