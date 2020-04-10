Global  

New Trump attack ad appears to suggest former Washington Gov. Gary Locke is a Chinese official

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Locke, who is Chinese American and was serving as U.S. ambassador to China at the time, is briefly depicted onstage at a 2013 event in Beijing with Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
