6-month suspension of student loan payments in coronavirus stimulus touted as ‘significant relief’

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The CARES Act coronavirus stimulus bill was signed into law last month and it enables borrowers to suspend payments on federally held student loans until Sept. 30, giving people a six-month reprieve.
BradleyLJacobs

Bradley Jacobs Since student loan debt isn’t forgivable, besides death, the interest rate should be 0%. The 6 month suspension sho… https://t.co/Iasvvwvpua 5 hours ago

irah_chandler

Irah Chandler RT @SITSSHOW: #COVID19 #CORONAVIRUS #STUDENLOANS 6-Month Suspension on U.S. Federal Student Loan Payments Now in Effect During COVID Outbre… 20 hours ago

SITSSHOW

Stillness in the Storm #COVID19 #CORONAVIRUS #STUDENLOANS 6-Month Suspension on U.S. Federal Student Loan Payments Now in Effect During CO… https://t.co/IgUmYdAmhi 20 hours ago

joshjob42

Josh Job 🌐🧦🥑 @accountable_gov My student loan suspension is going into the real economy briefly, as this month I'm buying a bunc… https://t.co/a3w8FJenK0 1 day ago

katycole_kjc

Katy Cole 6-Month Suspension on U.S. Federal Student Loan Payments Now in Effect During COVID Outbreaks https://t.co/VMiRztgQta 1 day ago

Blaq_Kocaine

the one with the big titties. Student loan forgiveness, rent/mortgage suspension, 2K a month in a timely fashion https://t.co/8Mc6amxp8G 1 day ago

Century724

Century Cares GOOD NEWS! The federal government is suspending student loan payments and waiving the interest on federal student l… https://t.co/71lOGTEz1F 2 days ago

jardim15

Jenny Jardim Moody 6-Month Suspension on U.S. Federal Student Loan Payments Now in Effect During COVID Outbreaks https://t.co/7eyH4moX8j 2 days ago

