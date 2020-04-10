Global  

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request -inspector general

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, the inspector general's office said in a letter released on Friday.
