Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic

Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will soon be announcing a second coronavirus task force, creating a council to focus on re-opening the country after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Gets Scorched In GOP Ad Over Coronavirus

Trump Gets Scorched In GOP Ad Over Coronavirus 01:13

 A Republican group blasted President Donald Trump for playing golf and holding rallies early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SiasatToday

SiasatToday PTI News (Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic) has been published on PTI News… https://t.co/5ddGRpVdK8 2 days ago

LeighDiaz

Leigh Diaz "We will be announcing that in a short while. Probably Tuesday." https://t.co/46PAFEVWAs 2 days ago

WilliamUrtel

William Urtel "We will be announcing that in a short while. Probably Tuesday." https://t.co/L1wxyDcZWq 2 days ago

g_kraig

Glen Kraig "We will be announcing that in a short while. Probably Tuesday." https://t.co/tN98qfTnQP 2 days ago

harry_weijts

@Harry_Weijts RT @Reuters: Trump said he will soon be announcing a second coronavirus task force, creating a council to focus on re-opening the country a… 2 days ago

Mike5517918482

Michael D. Stephens RT @Mike5517918482: Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Zpyo8RpjV1 via @YahooNews 2 days ago

Mike5517918482

Michael D. Stephens Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Zpyo8RpjV1 via @YahooNews 2 days ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis Trump to unveil council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/gdfL9tmHAR 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.