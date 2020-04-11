Michigan stay-at-home order now bans visits to friends, relatives, governor says

Global  

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan's stay-at-home order extended

Michigan's stay-at-home order extended 10:36

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 1 on Thursday.

