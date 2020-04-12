Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Fauci expresses 'cautious optimism,' says return to normal life could gradually begin 'next month'

Fauci expresses 'cautious optimism,' says return to normal life could gradually begin 'next month'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pointed to a glimmer of hope that came from a dark week where coronavirus death counts hit record highs, claiming that the numbers may hint at a promising future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Fauci Could See 'Rolling' Reopen, Warns Of 'Rebound'

Fauci Could See 'Rolling' Reopen, Warns Of 'Rebound' 00:37

 Associated Press Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that public health officials could consider measures to reopen the country next month, depending on the status of the outbreak in different states and cities. Though there were some indications that the outbreak was "starting to turn the corner," any...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gwf737

Gwf737 RT @TomFitton: Fauci expresses 'cautious optimism,' says return to normal life could gradually begin 'next month'. This is madness and wil… 2 seconds ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Capital 🔥 Fauci expresses 'cautious optimism' coronavirus outbreak is slowing, US could start reopening in May 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.