Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Cuomo says he will meet with NJ, Conn. govs to help reopen 'as soon as possible'

Cuomo says he will meet with NJ, Conn. govs to help reopen 'as soon as possible'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wants residents of his state to be able to resume their normal lives “as soon as possible,” and that he will be coordinating with neighboring governors to figure out how to do just that.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.