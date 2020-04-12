Boris Johnson Released From London Hospital

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “improving.” He said Johnson is able to now sit up and “engage positively” with those in the hospital. According to BBC, the prime minister stayed at St. Thomas Hospital in London. He was taken to intensive care ten days after...
