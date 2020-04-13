Dr. Fauci says earlier coronavirus response could have saved lives Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The government's top infectious disease expert may be under pressure for appearing to contradict President Trump. Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested lives could have been saved if the President had acted sooner on warnings about the coronavirus. Paula Reid reports on the conflicting accounts of when the White House was warned about the pandemic. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published 19 hours ago Dr. Fauci: Earlier Intervention Would've Saved Lives 02:36 Dr. Anthony Fauci did say there's hope for next month, when some of the country might be able to re-open, reports Nikole Killion (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 12, 2020

