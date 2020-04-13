Global  

Dr. Fauci says earlier coronavirus response could have saved lives

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The government's top infectious disease expert may be under pressure for appearing to contradict President Trump. Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested lives could have been saved if the President had acted sooner on warnings about the coronavirus. Paula Reid reports on the conflicting accounts of when the White House was warned about the pandemic.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci: Earlier Intervention Would've Saved Lives

Dr. Fauci: Earlier Intervention Would've Saved Lives 02:36

 Dr. Anthony Fauci did say there's hope for next month, when some of the country might be able to re-open, reports Nikole Killion (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 12, 2020

