South Dakota implements statewide hydroxychloroquine clinical trial for potential coronavirus treatment

Monday, 13 April 2020
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a statewide clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for the possible treatment of COVID-19, making her state the first in the country to institute a program to explore the potential effectiveness of the drug in treating and preventing coronavirus.
