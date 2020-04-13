Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak

Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration is weighing options related to putting a hold on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the president's vocal frustration with the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Lashes Out At Fox News

Trump Lashes Out At Fox News 01:07

 “What the hell is happening with Fox News?” President Donald Trump blasted his favorite network after host Chris Wallace featured a health expert who criticized the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mitchemgracie

GraceoftheWord LionessofJudah WHO is useless to us. It caused many deaths by covering up China virus. People died. @realDonaldTrump Keep money to… https://t.co/Dhf4HrHw0O 9 minutes ago

ErinShaleah

DMac Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak #POTUS45 #KAG2020 https://t.co/HGIO55HJdt #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

Bahamamimi5

Michelle Scher Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak | Fox News https://t.co/5iOfiVd7Dj 18 minutes ago

STERLING9798

LARRY LE,RPH MBA Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak | Fox News https://t.co/vaik3mCbBL 25 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Tpq4BLl0n8 51 minutes ago

ednewbold

Ed Conservative Newbold RT @SheepDogSociety: Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/fwbnB0sSCh #FoxNews 59 minutes ago

trinitychooster

Gram Nator RT @BoSnerdley: Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/hj0bGHpKsb #FoxNews 1 hour ago

SheepDogSociety

SheepDog Society Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/fwbnB0sSCh #FoxNews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.