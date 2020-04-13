Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus shutdown comments

Global  

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
