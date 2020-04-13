Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus shutdown comments
Monday, 13 April 2020 () President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
브라얀 (Bryan) ⚙️ RT @Reuters: President Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases said lives cou… 6 seconds ago
Annon RT @An0n661: So Trump retweets a #FireFauci Tweet ONCE and the media is frothing at the mouth and asking question after question about it.… 13 seconds ago
McCombs RT @readyletsgo27: Dr. Anthony Fauci may be on his way out after Trump retweets a #fireFauci post. Given his associations with the Obama ad… 1 minute ago