Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary

Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary

NPR Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Biden was already the presumptive presidential nominee, after Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign. Wisconsin controversially held in-person voting despite the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nonnieh65

Salty Souhern Girl👠👠 RT @jsolomonReports: Biden wins Wisconsin primary while Trump-backed justice loses state supreme court seat https://t.co/EMJj7unyqF 17 seconds ago

Vicnchrg4u

DNC, vote DEM in 2020 or you deserve what you get! RT @kylegriffin1: NBC News projects that Joe Biden wins the Wisconsin Democratic Primary. https://t.co/1CmgLzMJir 26 seconds ago

kapj218

Kris RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS (MSNBC): Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary https://t.co/5t1hVyJK5N 1 minute ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary Held Last Week During Virus Outbreak https://t.co/piFrjUlpb2 2 minutes ago

carleyroney

Carley Roney !!!!!! Karofsky Wins State Supreme Court Seat | @UpNorthNewsWI | Wisconsin News https://t.co/fjKlJUE62r 2 minutes ago

txmattie

Sue Bradley RT @phyllisj1003: Congratulations Wisconsin! I’m so proud of those who stood in line for hours after being forced to vote in person! You… 5 minutes ago

titanbm2010

🇺🇸Brian🇺🇸 RT @IslandGirlPRV: Joe Biden wins #Wisconsin Democratic primary. Biden is now the only candidate left in the race but Sanders had encourag… 6 minutes ago

SMBWhitney

Susan ☆ Whitney ☆ E Pluribus Unum ☆ HugeBlueWave RT @SandPolice: ⁦@UrsulaPerano⁩ The REAL story is ⁦⁦@GOP⁩ forced the people of Wisconsin to go to the poll last Tuesday During a PANDEMIC b… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.