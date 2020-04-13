Trump defends early actions on coronavirus in contentious briefing, as Fauci regrets ‘poor choice of words’ Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier. 👓 View full article

