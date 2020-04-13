Global  

Trump defends early actions on coronavirus in contentious briefing, as Fauci regrets 'poor choice of words'

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’

Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’ 01:58

 President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.

