Trump defends early actions on coronavirus in contentious briefing, as Fauci regrets ‘poor choice of words’
Monday, 13 April 2020 () President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier.
President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.
