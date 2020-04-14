Global  

Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, marking loss of life in all 50 U.S. states

Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, marking loss of life in all 50 U.S. states

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Wyoming reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Monday, the final U.S. state to report a fatality from the outbreak.
