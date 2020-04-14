Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > News Brief: Coronavirus Roundup, Wisconsin Primary Results

News Brief: Coronavirus Roundup, Wisconsin Primary Results

NPR Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
President Trump insists only he has the authority to reopen the country. A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications. And, results are in from Wisconsin's primary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Coronavirus has not peaked in Wisconsin yet, health officials say

Coronavirus has not peaked in Wisconsin yet, health officials say 01:49

 Health Officials are saying we haven't reached the peak of COVID-19 yet. They're expecting to see an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

One Wisconsinite collects unique sports memorabilia [Video]

One Wisconsinite collects unique sports memorabilia

With sports fans having downtime at home, and the NFL Draft quickly approaching, some sports memorabilia items are getting hot.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:10Published
Bucks' Connaughton guest teaches classes at Notre Dame during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Bucks' Connaughton guest teaches classes at Notre Dame during COVID-19 pandemic

"Not too shabby. Looks warmer than it is though, I've learned that the hard way!" Pat Connaughton says about his downtown Milwaukee apartment view, with a laugh.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Primary Results, Coronavirus Challenges Biden's Campaign

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Maayan Silver of member station WUWM about Wisconsin's primary, and to Democratic strategist Karen Finney about Joe Biden's path...
NPR

News Brief: Wisconsin Primary, Boris Johnson's Condition, Japan Declaration

Voters in Wisconsin head to the polls for a primary election. British Prime Minister Johnson is moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital. And, Japan...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ut5vnQGtgNxy4nr

Bologna Fish, M.D. RT @NPRHealth: News Brief: Coronavirus Roundup, Wisconsin Primary Results https://t.co/QHZH4lJymd 13 minutes ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News News Brief: Coronavirus Roundup, Wisconsin Primary Results https://t.co/QHZH4lJymd 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.