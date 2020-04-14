Global  

Rep. Amash, who left GOP in 2019, again mulling 2020 presidential run

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., tweeted Monday night that he is considering a 2020 presidential run as "another option" for Americans who are dissatisfied with President Trump's leadership and also do not want to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. 
