Rep. Amash, who left GOP in 2019, again mulling 2020 presidential run Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., tweeted Monday night that he is considering a 2020 presidential run as "another option" for Americans who are dissatisfied with President Trump's leadership and also do not want to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. 👓 View full article

