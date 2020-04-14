Trump, Cuomo clash as NY governor threatens to defy potential order to reopen economy Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump clashed in heated terms Tuesday over who is ultimately responsible for reopening the economy: the states or the federal government. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump clashed in heated terms Tuesday over who is ultimately responsible for reopening the economy: the states or the federal government. 👓 View full article

