Trump, Cuomo clash as NY governor threatens to defy potential order to reopen economy

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Trump, Cuomo clash as NY governor threatens to defy potential order to reopen economyNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump clashed in heated terms Tuesday over who is ultimately responsible for reopening the economy: the states or the federal government.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Political Battle Over Restarting Economy Intensifies Between Cuomo, Trump

Coronavirus Update: Political Battle Over Restarting Economy Intensifies Between Cuomo, Trump 02:15

 The political battle intensified Tuesday over who decides how and when to restart the economy. It's between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

