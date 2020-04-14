DOJ intervenes in Mississippi drive-in church case, says city's actions 'target religious conduct'

Global  

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The Justice Department intervened in a Mississippi church’s lawsuit by saying in a court filing that it "strongly suggests that the city’s actions target religious conduct" after the church sued police for ticketing congregants during a drive-in service amid coronavirus, Fox News has learned.
