Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter'

Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter'

NPR Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells All Things Considered she's listening to scientists and medical experts on when to ease restrictions. President Trump has claimed authority to "open up" states.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dsimp4real

Dustin Simpson I just loved the headline. https://t.co/Quf6qqyNM2 8 seconds ago

williamisworldw

WilliamWorldWide Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter' https://t.co/RqDu1wzOiB 21 seconds ago

peterclarke2020

Peter Clarke RT @nprpolitics: Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter' https://t.co/Mp3Q2CLQ4R 2 minutes ago

ntmessage

TriTrader @ChadPergram Anyone ask why Michigan Governor Whitmer never called FEMA? POTUS has absolute authority over FEMA. N… https://t.co/AYq93sJjOB 10 minutes ago

swell

swell Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter' https://t.co/DSG916CjQJ 18 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter' https://t.co/xKJI8ebArz 19 minutes ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Michigan Gov. Whitmer: States Won't Open 'Via Twitter' https://t.co/foy7D96m3D 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.