VA sets up first government-run tent city in Los Angeles to halt spread of coronavirus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
With concerns being raised about the possibility of a mass outbreak in traditional facilities for the homeless like tightly-packed shelters and group homes, the Department of Veterans Affairs last week announced that it was setting up a temporary tent city on the grounds of its sprawling campus on Los Angeles Westside.
 Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday a new program to ensure that seniors across the city of Los Angeles had food to eat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

