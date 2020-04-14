Global  

Coronavirus Updates: New Council, Trump To Work 'In Conjunction With Governors'

NPR Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
NPR national, science and White House correspondents cover the latest developments in the response of the United States to the coronavirus epidemic.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business

President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business 02:25

 Skyler Henry reports on President Trump selecting members of new council focused on reopening country for business after COVID-19 shutdown (4-13-2020)

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening [Video]

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states. The governors are working together to decide..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
'We don't have a king' -Cuomo on Trump's authority [Video]

'We don't have a king' -Cuomo on Trump's authority

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was among the politicians on both sides of the aisle who pushed back on President Trump's claim that he has 'total authority' over the country when it comes to reopening..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:13Published

Trump speaks of mutiny as Cuomo dismisses premature coronavirus reopening

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested some Democratic governors were "mutineers" after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would refuse any order to...
Reuters

Watch: Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing Following Flap Over Governors' Power

President Trump and the coronavirus response task force have scheduled a briefing at which he could unveil his new advisers — amidst a feud with governors. The...
NPR


gaiusghost

Thabiso RT @ABC: JUST IN: President Trump says he is instructing his administration to “halt” U.S. funding of the World Health Organization “while… 26 seconds ago

iproofer1

Ian Scott RT @ABCPolitics: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “This crisis is happening in the context of racial and income inequality ... our lowest inc… 1 minute ago

MitchRoffer

Mitchell Roffer RT @ABC: NEW: President Trump says he “will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly and I will then be authorizing each individual gov… 2 minutes ago

bright8694

Carla 💙 #StayHome! ✍️🌊🌈 RT @NY_runaway: Coronavirus government response updates: Trump blames WHO, announces funding halt. In the event that tRump didn’t blame so… 3 minutes ago

mauiturtle

Turtle RT @ABC: President Trump says governors will make decision on when to reopen the economy in their individual states. “If we disagree with… 4 minutes ago

MarieRizk3

Marie Rizk RT @ABC: LATEST: Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledges the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and contact tracing procedures needed to sa… 12 minutes ago

