Gretchen Whitmer clarifies stay-at-home order after Meghan McCain slam

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer clarified Sunday that the state’s updated stay-at-home order doesn’t ban buying child car seats after Meghan McCain slammed the governor and retweeted a claim that it did.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Signs of progress spur talk of how and when to reopen Michigan

Signs of progress spur talk of how and when to reopen Michigan 02:25

 As more Michiganders file for unemployment and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order is extended through April 30, the question now turns to how do we get Michigan open again, when some of the restrictions are lifted and people can start going back to work?

