Gretchen Whitmer clarifies stay-at-home order after Meghan McCain slam
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer clarified Sunday that the state’s updated stay-at-home order doesn’t ban buying child car seats after Meghan McCain slammed the governor and retweeted a claim that it did.
As more Michiganders file for unemployment and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order is extended through April 30, the question now turns to how do we get Michigan open again, when some of the restrictions are lifted and people can start going back to work?