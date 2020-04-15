Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump Call To Governors Will Talk About Path To Reopening The U.S.

Trump Call To Governors Will Talk About Path To Reopening The U.S.

NPR Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
When it comes to restarting the economy, President Trump said he had the power to override governors. But governors say they will set their states' pace, and they are not looking for a fight on this.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Majorwale_mw

A-Debo-Wale RT @realuweez: Trump now realizes that Governors will make the decisions and he doesn’t have total authority. I call this Constitutional Re… 2 hours ago

Rivergirl721

Rivergirl72 RT @MileHiSteve7: @Frozty2u @prchovanec @1980smetalmusic Exactly! It’s happening right before our eyes!! Trump* is ATTEMPTING to become a d… 2 hours ago

realuweez

Uwa Bunkoye, PhD.➐ Trump now realizes that Governors will make the decisions and he doesn’t have total authority. I call this Constitutional Reality 2 hours ago

aggjournal

The Aggregate Journal Trump Call To Governors Will Talk About Path To Reopening The U.S. https://t.co/XQyQsv9IMT 2 hours ago

WordsForSure

Stan Myers RT @NPRHealth: Trump Call To Governors Will Talk About Path To Reopening The U.S. https://t.co/UPjkH02SKo 2 hours ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News Trump Call To Governors Will Talk About Path To Reopening The U.S. https://t.co/UPjkH02SKo 2 hours ago

Rob63134919

Defend Democracy -Join the Mavericks @realDonaldTrump spanked hard by the #Governors and brought to his knees. If only #Congress would call out #Trumps… https://t.co/Y93KlV7aFK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.