Carib Intelligence RT @NPR: "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective gove… 4 minutes ago

VOTE TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY RT @NPR: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden for president — rounding out a string of big endorsements as Democratic leaders rally arou… 4 minutes ago

Watchdog Progressive RT @nprpolitics: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of endorsements as major Democratic figures… 5 minutes ago

Marion RT @WSJ: Sen. Elizabeth Warren backed Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, becoming the last of his former top rivals to off… 6 minutes ago

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz Elizabeth Warren is latest former presidential rival to endorse Biden The Massachusetts senator backs her former op… https://t.co/8RgmiotzEu 14 minutes ago

Bob Hunchberger Elizabeth Warren Backs Biden, Extending Display Of Party Unity https://t.co/scyJIIWjsi 16 minutes ago

Aaron Casteel RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Elizabeth Warren just endorsed Joe Biden.... So a fake Indian supports a fake Catholic. https://t.co/KfKg… 16 minutes ago