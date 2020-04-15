House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted President Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization, vowing Wednesday to “swiftly” challenge the action amid the coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like

Tweets about this shirlbro RT @washingtonpost: Pelosi calls Trump’s suspension of WHO funding illegal, vows to challenge the move https://t.co/Yk9ZO7PQbJ 36 seconds ago Larry Beck RT @briantopping66: Pelosi vows to challenge Trump's move to freeze WHO funding.We actually have a speaker of the house siding with China a… 1 minute ago 4CastTruth4U RT @TruthHammer888: Pelosi takes the bait... says President Trump’s decision to halt US funding to the World Health Organization was “illeg… 4 minutes ago Jeff Angelo Pelosi calls Trump's freeze on WHO cash illegal and will challenge it https://t.co/7OUgdZNsUh via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago EJ 🇺🇸 ⛳️ Anti-U.S. Major TDS Suffering @SpeakerPelosi vows to challenge Trump's 'dangerous, illegal' move to freeze WHO fund… https://t.co/io1zoAw7BS 7 minutes ago derrick mark RT @DailyMail: Pelosi calls Trump's freeze on WHO cash 'dangerous' and 'illegal' and vows to 'swiftly challenge' the move https://t.co/ltth… 7 minutes ago Mpthewizard RT @mpthewizard: Pelosi vows to challenge Trump's 'dangerous, illegal' move to freeze WHO funding https://t.co/NvgqifuUfW #FoxNews @Speaker… 7 minutes ago Sunshine RT @ScottHendrick49: Pelosi vows to challenge Trump's 'dangerous, illegal' move to freeze WHO funding - @SpeakerPelosi it is not illegal wh… 8 minutes ago