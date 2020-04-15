Global  

Pelosi vows to challenge Trump's 'dangerous, illegal' move to freeze WHO funding

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted President Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization, vowing Wednesday to “swiftly” challenge the action amid the coronavirus crisis.
