Protesters demonstrate against stay-at-home order at Michigan Capitol

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Protesters in cars honked their horns and decorated their vehicles with flags in support of President Trump, and signs reading "let us work."
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown 01:21

 Protesters in Lansing, Michigan, caused a traffic jam near the capitol building on Wednesday as they rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

