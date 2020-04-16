Global  

Jobless claims at 5.2 million, pushing unemployed to 22 million

CBS News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The ranks of America's jobless population continues to swell as the pandemic shuttered large portions of the economy.
News video: Unemployed Workers Struggle To Get Onto Illinois Unemployment Website, Receive Benefits

Unemployed Workers Struggle To Get Onto Illinois Unemployment Website, Receive Benefits 02:40

 Jobless claims are expected to soar again Thursday, delivering another blow to an already overwhelmed lifeline. People are still struggling to get onto the state's unemployment website. 

