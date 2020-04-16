Pelosi, McCarthy still at odds over depleted small business relief program
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted Democrats should replenish a popular small business relief program now – with no extra funding for hospitals and local governments attached – while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of turning their backs on the pressing needs of their states in back-to-back news conferences Thursday that illustrated there will be no immediate vote an interim coronavirus package.
Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money $350 billion set aside for small businesses as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act will likely run dry on Wednesday, April 15. According to the Small Business Administration, more the 1.3 million applications have been approved. The loan applications...
Thousands of small businesses have been put on hold after the feds announced that its $349 billion dollar Paycheck Protection Program is out of money. And as CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman reports they..