Pelosi, McCarthy still at odds over depleted small business relief program

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted Democrats should replenish a popular small business relief program now – with no extra funding for hospitals and local governments attached – while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of turning their backs on the pressing needs of their states in back-to-back news conferences Thursday that illustrated there will be no immediate vote an interim coronavirus package.

