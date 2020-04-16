Global  

Pelosi, McCarthy still at odds over depleted small business relief program

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted Democrats should replenish a popular small business relief program now – with no extra funding for hospitals and local governments attached – while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of turning their backs on the pressing needs of their states in back-to-back news conferences Thursday that illustrated there will be no immediate vote an interim coronavirus package.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money

Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money 01:00

 Small Business Aid Program Set to Run out of Money $350 billion set aside for small businesses as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act will likely run dry on Wednesday, April 15. According to the Small Business Administration, more the 1.3 million applications have been approved. The loan applications...

Trump slams Pelosi, Schumer over lack of small business relief amid coronavirus

President Trump blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for failing to come to an agreement on additional funding for small...
FOXNews.com

Marrone Bio Innovations secures $1.7M coronavirus small business relief loan

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII), a producer of biological products for crop protection and plant health, has received a $1.7 million small business...
Proactive Investors


