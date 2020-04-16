Global  

Trump hits Pelosi for urging crowds to assemble in Chinatown as coronavirus spread

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday drew attention to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's February 24 trip to San Francisco's Chinatown, in which she urged residents to flock to shops and restaurants in defiance of the coronavirus outbreak.
