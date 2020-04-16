House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to coronavirus pandemic Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., urged lawmakers on Thursday to consider a plan that would break with hundreds of years of Congressional rules and allow members to vote by proxy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Web Design and SEO House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/CciqkAEwMi https://t.co/rEc2XDCVP2 13 hours ago Gail N Teicher RT @girlsreallyrule: Chairman of House Rules Committee James McGovern (D-MA) has recommended an absentee voting system as Congress works on… 1 day ago Ahlain News House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to #coronavirus pandemic Get all the latest news o… https://t.co/xTNPEmiqu5 2 days ago OldSwabby RT @mkraju: New - House taking a step towards allowing members to vote remotely amid pandemic, with Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommendin… 2 days ago Eric RT @FoxReports: On call: Rules Committee Chairman McGovern said he was recommending that the House have a system in place where they could… 2 days ago Jessica Crypto House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern recommended Thursday that members begin voting by proxy to keep the c… https://t.co/RPfz0abMCl 2 days ago Stephanie Eller RT @ballotpedia: On a call with caucus members, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) suggested a temporary rules change th… 2 days ago Ballotpedia On a call with caucus members, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) suggested a temporary rules ch… https://t.co/QjpMQ5Nh5x 2 days ago