Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to coronavirus pandemic

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., urged lawmakers on Thursday to consider a plan that would break with hundreds of years of Congressional rules and allow members to vote by proxy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Webdesign097

Web Design and SEO House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/CciqkAEwMi https://t.co/rEc2XDCVP2 13 hours ago

gailnteicher

Gail N Teicher RT @girlsreallyrule: Chairman of House Rules Committee James McGovern (D-MA) has recommended an absentee voting system as Congress works on… 1 day ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommends voting by proxy due to #coronavirus pandemic Get all the latest news o… https://t.co/xTNPEmiqu5 2 days ago

old_swabby

OldSwabby RT @mkraju: New - House taking a step towards allowing members to vote remotely amid pandemic, with Rules Chairman Jim McGovern recommendin… 2 days ago

PntGvn

Eric RT @FoxReports: On call: Rules Committee Chairman McGovern said he was recommending that the House have a system in place where they could… 2 days ago

JessicaCryptoML

Jessica Crypto House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern recommended Thursday that members begin voting by proxy to keep the c… https://t.co/RPfz0abMCl 2 days ago

seller11

Stephanie Eller RT @ballotpedia: On a call with caucus members, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) suggested a temporary rules change th… 2 days ago

ballotpedia

Ballotpedia On a call with caucus members, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) suggested a temporary rules ch… https://t.co/QjpMQ5Nh5x 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.