U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump unveils plan for return
Friday, 17 April 2020 () New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump issued new federal guidelines for a cautious reopening of the economy in keeping with advice from leading public health authorities.
New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with...
