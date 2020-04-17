Global  

U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump unveils plan for return

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020
New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump issued new federal guidelines for a cautious reopening of the economy in keeping with advice from leading public health authorities.
News video: Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy 00:36

 New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with...

