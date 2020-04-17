Global  

Michigan Gov. Whitmer defends abortions during pandemic as part of 'life-sustaining' health care

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Michigan won't ban abortions during the coronavirus outbreak as other states have done, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday, insisting the procedures were part of maintaining "life-sustaining" health care.
