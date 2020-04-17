Trump, governors outline plans to reopen economy but don't provide timeline amid coronavirus threat
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Trump unveiled a set of guidelines titled "Opening up America Again" as he declared that the U.S. was moving on to its next stage in the fight against the coronavirus and announced a bipartisan council of lawmakers dedicated to restarting the economy.
New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with...