Trump, governors outline plans to reopen economy but don't provide timeline amid coronavirus threat

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Trump unveiled a set of guidelines titled "Opening up America Again" as he declared that the U.S. was moving on to its next stage in the fight against the coronavirus and announced a bipartisan council of lawmakers dedicated to restarting the economy. 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy 00:36

 New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with...

