Biden, Trump spar over who is tougher on China as anger rises over coronavirus pandemic Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As President Trump’s re-election campaign and a top pro-Trump super PAC step up efforts to paint Joe Biden as soft on China, the former vice president, his campaign, and an allied group are fighting back, spotlighting Trump's repeated praise of China earlier this year for its response to the coronavirus outbreak. As President Trump’s re-election campaign and a top pro-Trump super PAC step up efforts to paint Joe Biden as soft on China, the former vice president, his campaign, and an allied group are fighting back, spotlighting Trump's repeated praise of China earlier this year for its response to the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

