Biden, Trump spar over who is tougher on China as anger rises over coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Biden, Trump spar over who is tougher on China as anger rises over coronavirus pandemicAs President Trump’s re-election campaign and a top pro-Trump super PAC step up efforts to paint Joe Biden as soft on China, the former vice president, his campaign, and an allied group are fighting back, spotlighting Trump's repeated praise of China earlier this year for its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: PoliticKing - Published
News video: Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr blames CDC for delayed response to COVID-19 pandemic

Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr blames CDC for delayed response to COVID-19 pandemic 24:25

 Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) tells Larry why he faults the Centers for Disease Control for the Trump administration's slow initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

