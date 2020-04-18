Global  

Trump and Senate Democrats clash over federal response to coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
President Trump spent much of Saturday attacking Democrats on Twitter over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump even encouraged protesters defying stay-at-home orders, irking several Democratic governors. Nikole Killion reports.
