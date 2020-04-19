Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill has died at age 84

Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill has died at age 84

CBS News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
His son, Paul O'Neill Jr., said his father died while at his home in Pittsburgh after years of a long battle with lung cancer, which included a few surgeries and chemotherapy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Former ALCOA Chair Paul O'Neill Dies

Former ALCOA Chair Paul O'Neill Dies 00:26

 Pittsburgh-native and former Treasure Secretary Paul O'Neill has died.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lean_rregan

Rachel Regan RT @meghanmscanlon: The world lost an incredible human today. Principled, disciplined, respectful, kind, and focused on facts are just a fe… 4 minutes ago

RonSupportsYou

RonSupportsYou RT @JuddApatow: Interesting info in the obituary of former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill who revealed the truth about Bush planing to inv… 11 minutes ago

DerailleurAgile

Chris R. Chapman RT @MarkGraban: “O'Neill believed that "it's not OK if anyone ever gets hurt at work," his son said. For 1998, the company reported an 85%… 18 minutes ago

Deedee_2004

Deedee🐬 RT @NPR: Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill died Saturday at age 84 after battling lung cancer. https://t.co/zBcOnt4dfg 20 minutes ago

elayne317

elayne317 RT @jsolomonReports: Paul O' Neill, former Bush Treasury secretary, dies at 84 https://t.co/U7gN6cGcKT 26 minutes ago

PatrickHerlihy8

Patrick Herlihy Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at 84 https://t.co/K9H1yM00IL 28 minutes ago

MuneefBokhari

Muneef Bokhari RT @kfor: Paul O'Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the… 31 minutes ago

kfor

KFOR Paul O'Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then produced a book cr… https://t.co/dSMmJhSMr0 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.