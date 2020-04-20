Victoria Coates, a former top official on the National Security Council, on Sunday denied new allegations she was the author of an inside-the-White House tell-all book by “Anonymous.”

You Might Like

Tweets about this rhotwire Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/FuDxQlZEpy… https://t.co/fwcTJp7ALD 11 minutes ago Celebrity&Tech News Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/JrDhq8BmdB 25 minutes ago Britt Woo RT @pepesgrandma: As part of investigation to unmask the senior Trump official who anonymously attacked him in a NYT op-ed and book, White… 33 minutes ago lollygumbo RT @rising_serpent: Forensic linguistics match former Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates to being the senior Trump official w… 45 minutes ago John Ryan Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/z3Mx7o6dFC 1 hour ago Samuel Harris Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/iguGOF1Obe 2 hours ago ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/5gzT6KhlJx… https://t.co/xLpATJ3lFf 2 hours ago ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Victoria Coates, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, denies she's 'Anonymous' https://t.co/Vcsvy87PdW… https://t.co/Zg16nrO82f 2 hours ago