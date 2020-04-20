Democrats, White House close on deal aimed to help small businesses hurt by coronavirus

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Democrats and the White House are inching closer to a deal that will replenish the $350 billion coronavirus emergency fund and said the vote could be as early as next week. 👓 View full article



