Democrats, White House close on deal aimed to help small businesses hurt by coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Democrats and the White House are inching closer to a deal that will replenish the $350 billion coronavirus emergency fund and said the vote could be as early as next week.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump, Schumer: Help For Small US Businesses May Be Coming Very Soon

Trump, Schumer: Help For Small US Businesses May Be Coming Very Soon 00:34

 Small business owners in the US hurt by the coronavirus pandemic could be seeing some financial relief soon. Reuters reports President Donald Trump said lawmakers are near agreement and could seal a deal as early as Monday. Trump said during his daily White House briefing on the crisis that...

