Protesters, lawmakers to demonstrate in Pennsylvania capital against stay-at-home order: 'Not sustainable'

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
In the latest of a wave of protests that have spread across the U.S., lawmakers and protesters who say Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is too strict are staging a drive-in protest in Harrisburg on Monday.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Protesters rally at capitol to reopen Tennessee

Protesters rally at capitol to reopen Tennessee 01:56

 Dozens of people gathered at the Tennessee capitol, demanding Governor Lee's "Stay at Home" order be lifted.

