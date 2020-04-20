Global  

U.S. Supreme Court rules that jury verdicts must be unanimous

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of trial by jury requires a unanimous verdict in serious crimes, handing a victory to a Louisiana man convicted of a 2014 murder in New Orleans.
