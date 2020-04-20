Global  

US, Mexico, Canada extend coronavirus travel restrictions for another month

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on non-essential travel for an additional 30 days due to the coronavirus crisis, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.
