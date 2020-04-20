Coronavirus Updates: The Latest In The United States

NPR political and science correspondents break down the latest in the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.



Recent related videos from verified sources US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks



US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08 Published now Several U.S. States Want Early Economy Reopening



Governors of about half a dozen U.S. states are pushing ahead with plans for the economy. It is to begin a partial restart of their economies despite warnings, according to Reuters. Loosening.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 43 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Updates: Retail Numbers, WHO Scrambling After Funding Cut NPR economic, science and diplomatic reporters recap the latest developments in the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

NPR 6 days ago



Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll The coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting shutdown — have now eliminated at least 22 million American jobs. NPR correspondents relay the latest on the...

NPR 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this