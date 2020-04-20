Global  

Coronavirus Updates: The Latest In The United States

NPR Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NPR political and science correspondents break down the latest in the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Recent related videos from verified sources

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks [Video]

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Several U.S. States Want Early Economy Reopening [Video]

Several U.S. States Want Early Economy Reopening

Governors of about half a dozen U.S. states are pushing ahead with plans for the economy. It is to begin a partial restart of their economies despite warnings, according to Reuters. Loosening..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Updates: Retail Numbers, WHO Scrambling After Funding Cut

NPR economic, science and diplomatic reporters recap the latest developments in the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
NPR

Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll

The coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting shutdown — have now eliminated at least 22 million American jobs. NPR correspondents relay the latest on the...
NPR

