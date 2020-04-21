Trump to 'suspend immigration into the United States' by executive order amid coronavirus

President Trump announced late Monday he will soon sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" in a drastic escalation of his efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy.

