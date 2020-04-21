Global  

Trump to 'suspend immigration into the United States' by executive order amid coronavirus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020
President Trump announced late Monday he will soon sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" in a drastic escalation of his efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump Tweets He Will Sign Executive Order Stopping Immigration Into United States

Trump Tweets He Will Sign Executive Order Stopping Immigration Into United States 00:26

 The president made the announcement late Monday.

