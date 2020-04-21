Global  

New documentary reveals Bill Clinton kept CIA from killing bin Laden

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A new documentary reveals that the U.S. had an opportunity to kill Usama bin Laden in the 1990s after tracking his location with the help of Afghan tribal informants, but were unable to do so because of an order signed by then-President Bill Clinton.
