Stacey Abrams reveals plan to give $1,000 to families struggling with pandemic

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and founder of nonprofit Fair Fight 2020 Stacey Abrams joins "CBS This Morning" to announce a new initiative to help the people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan is to give $1,000 to 100,000 households impacted by the virus. Abrams also reacts to Republican Governor Brian Kemp's decision to open some businesses in Georgia this week. 👓 View full article

