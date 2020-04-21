Global  

Schumer says 'we have a deal' on interim coronavirus relief package for small businesses

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Congress has reached an agreement with the White House on “every major issue” of a nearly $500 billion emergency interim coronavirus relief package for small businesses, hospitals and testing programs across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Credit: WYFF - Published
News video: Congress works toward passing second coronavirus relief package

Congress works toward passing second coronavirus relief package 02:06

 Small businesses will be able to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program once its extension is passed.

