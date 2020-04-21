Schumer says 'we have a deal' on interim coronavirus relief package for small businesses

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Congress has reached an agreement with the White House on “every major issue” of a nearly $500 billion emergency interim coronavirus relief package for small businesses, hospitals and testing programs across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tweets about this Micheal Brown RT @ABC: NEW: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Trump administration has agreed to a national strategy to test Americans for th… 8 hours ago Guidoman37 🙏❤🇺🇸✌😇 For approx. 2 weeks House, run by the Dems. has not met...Pelosi did not convene to fund small businesses.… https://t.co/hNj4IeGgis 16 hours ago Qino Qino RT @4TaxFairness: 🚨ALERT: Interim bill passed by Senate shirks on funding our social safety net, leaving behind those suffering the most. D… 2 days ago John Stout RT @ABC: “We have to put the American people first, that’s for sure, but we also have to listen to the medical experts because we set an ex… 2 days ago John Stout RT @ABCPolitics: NEW: House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer says House members have been advised to return to Washington, D.C. for a Thursday… 2 days ago mike elders RT @B52Malmet: Congress reaches deal on coronavirus relief bill, which Trump is expected to sign- where have I heard this before? Will ther… 2 days ago Tammy Bluewolf RT @JenniferJJacobs: DEAL REACHED: White House and Congress have agreed on a new coronavirus relief plan providing more funds for small bus… 2 days ago Dozier RT @MSNBC: Senate Minority Leader Schumer says lawmakers have reached a deal with the White House on a nearly $500B interim coronavirus bil… 2 days ago