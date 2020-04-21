US has extensive contingency plans in case of Kim Jong Un death: sources Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The U.S. government has extensive contingency plans in place for an eventual death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that factor in expectations of a mass-scale humanitarian crisis inside the country, Fox News has learned. 👓 View full article

0

