US has extensive contingency plans in case of Kim Jong Un death: sources
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () The U.S. government has extensive contingency plans in place for an eventual death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that factor in expectations of a mass-scale humanitarian crisis inside the country, Fox News has learned.
Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12. He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the...