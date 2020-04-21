Global  

Senate Intel says there was 'no political pressure' to reach conclusions in intelligence report on Russian interference

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Senate Intelligence Committee found that officials who drafted and prepared the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian interference in the last presidential election “were under no political pressure” to reach “specific conclusions” and praised the “strong tradecraft” applied in creating the document, a new report released by the committee's Republicans and Democrats revealed.
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Senate Intelligence Committee Affirms Russia Interfered In 2016 Election To Aid Trump

Senate Intelligence Committee Affirms Russia Interfered In 2016 Election To Aid Trump 00:44

 The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its fourth volume of its report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

